 | Thu, Aug 24, 2023
US: Explosion believed to have caused Wagner plane crash

U.S. and Western officials believe the plane crash that is believed to have killed Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was caused by an intentional explosion.

August 24, 2023 - 1:24 PM

This picture taken on July 4, 2017 shows Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin prior to a meeting with business leaders held by Russian and Chinese presidents at the Kremlin in Moscow. Police in Poland in August 2023 have seized stickers apparently seeking to recruit people for the Russian mercenary force Wagner, headed now by Prigozhin. (Sergei Ilnitsky/POOL/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment has found that the plane crash presumed to have killed Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was intentionally caused by an explosion, according to U.S. and Western officials.

One of the officials, who were not authorized to comment and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the explosion falls in line with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “long history of trying to silence his critics.”

The officials did not offer any details on what caused the explosion that was believed to have killed Prigozhin and several of his lieutenants to avenge a mutiny that challenged the Russian leader’s authority.

