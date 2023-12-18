 | Mon, Dec 18, 2023
US health spending levels back to pre-COVID

Health care spending in the U.S. rose just over 4% in 2022, a rate more typical before the COVID-19 pandemic. Costs skyrocketed during the first year of the pandemic before falling dramatically.

The percentage of Americans with health insurance reached an all-time high of 92% in 2022, in part because of the coverage for Medicaid patients required during the pandemic. But millions of Americans continue to lack insurance. Earlier this year, more than a thousand people came to get free dental, medical and vision care at a mobile clinic in Grundy, Virginia, staffed by students and volunteer medical teams. Photo by (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

After skyrocketing in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic and then tempering almost as dramatically a year later, health care spending in the U.S rose just over 4% in 2022, hitting $4.5 trillion, the federal government announced Wednesday.

The annual growth in the nation’s health care spending appears to be returning to pre-pandemic trends, according to a new report from analysts at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The report was published online Wednesday in the journal Health Affairs.

In the four years before 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, health care spending rose 4.2% to 4.6% a year, according to CMS.

