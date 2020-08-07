US sees election threats from China, Russia, Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — The director of US intelligence on Friday raised concerns about interference in the 2020 election by China, Russia and Iran.

U.S. intelligence has assessed that China is hoping President Donald Trump does not win reelection, Russia is working to denigrate Democrat Joe Biden and Iran is seeking to undermine democratic institutions, said Bill Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence Security Center.

In a statement, Evanina provided the U.S. intelligence agencies’ most recent assessment of election threats to the November presidential election.