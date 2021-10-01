 | Fri, Oct 01, 2021
US tries to make nice with France after sub snub

Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit France next week to try to smooth over hurt feelings.

By

News

October 1, 2021 - 4:39 PM

Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken Photo by (Mark Makela/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit France next week as the Biden administration tries to smooth over hurt feelings and potentially more lasting damage caused by its exclusion of America’s oldest ally from a new Indo-Pacific security initiative, the State Department said Friday.

The department said Blinken will visit Paris starting Monday for an international economic conference but highlighted that he will also meet with French officials to discuss the rupture in relations.

The administration has been scrambling to mend fences with France and the European Union more broadly since the Sept. 15 announcement of the Australia-U.S.-UK agreement, known as AUKUS, which canceled a multibillion-dollar Australian-France submarine deal.

