USD 257 alerts parents to reported threat

Iola Middle School administration and Iola Police are on alert after a student made a threatening statement related to a school shooting. A text message was sent to parents on Thursday afternoon alerting them to the situation.
The threat was investigated and is not believed to be credible, but the district is taking precautions just in case, Superintendent Stacey Fager said in a phone call Thursday afternoon.
Police will increase their presence at the school, and administrators will greet students upon arrival.
“As a precaution, we want to assure our parents, our patrons and our staff that everyone is safe in our facilities. Sometimes a rumor can spread and if it is left unchecked, it can take over,” Fager said.
He commended students who notified teachers of the possible threat. Administrators and police intervened and investigated the matter.
“When our students hear something that’s disturbing, they have shown a willingness to come forward. They respect their school and want to make sure it’s a safe environment,” Fager said.
“We take all threats seriously.”
