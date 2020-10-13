Menu Search Log in

USD 258: COVID-19 is causing serious challenges

Concerns about how COVID-19 precautions are affecting students leads into discussion on whether board should reject county's mask mandate.

By

News

October 13, 2020 - 9:27 AM

The USD 258 Humboldt school board discusses the many challenges brought about by COVID-19. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — “Our commissioners, our health department; they’re not in our schools,” said board chair Kevin Heisler.

It was a statement of frustration that encapsulated much of the evening’s brief discussion during the USD 258 board meeting.

Indeed, the night began with a rare “outside comment” from a concerned parent-teacher, who articulated numerous worries about how she thought COVID-19 precautions were negatively affecting students.

