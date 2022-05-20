USD 258 issue goes to voters

HUMBOLDT — Voters will decide on a $17.45 million bond issue Tuesday to renovate Humboldt schools.

Voting is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Humboldt Methodist Church, 806 N. Ninth St.

If successful, updates and renovations will include replacing heating and cooling systems at the elementary and middle schools, new fire alarm systems throughout, creating a new drop-off lane at the elementary school, replacing the roof at the elementary school, replacing windows in all three schools, adding a cafeteria at the elementary school and replacing the elevator at the high school.