USD 258 issue goes to voters

Voters will decide a $17.45 million bond issue Tuesday to renovate Humboldt schools.

May 20, 2022 - 4:53 PM

The plan for Humboldt High School shows a new three-story elevator and stairwell on the lower left. New administrative offices are included and an expansion to the cafeteria. The entryways to classrooms will be widened to be ADA-accessible, the windows will be replaced, the drainage system repaired, and the entrance will be made more secure. Courtesy photo

HUMBOLDT — Voters will decide on a $17.45 million bond issue Tuesday to renovate Humboldt schools.

Voting is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Humboldt Methodist Church, 806 N. Ninth St. 

If successful, updates and renovations will include replacing heating and cooling systems at the elementary and middle schools, new fire alarm systems throughout, creating a new drop-off lane at the elementary school, replacing the roof at the elementary school, replacing windows in all three schools, adding a cafeteria at the elementary school and replacing the elevator at the high school.

