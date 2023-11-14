 | Tue, Nov 14, 2023
Menu Search Log in

USDA: Half those eligible for the food assistance program WIC aren’t using it

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says only about half of the 12 million people eligible for the WIC food assistance program took part. The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children provides foods aimed at improving the health of mothers and children.

By

News

November 14, 2023 - 2:00 PM

Only 51.2% of the people eligible for WIC participated in the program in 2021. Photo by U.S. Department Of Agriculture

Only about half of the 12 million people who were eligible for the food assistance program commonly known as WIC took part, according to a new study from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The report also found participation in states like Missouri, Kansas and Illinois for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children is largely underutilized and significantly lower than the national average.

“This report is for 2021, but the information in it is relatively consistent with what we had seen in some of the earlier years prior,” said Stacy Dean, the deputy undersecretary for the USDA’s Food, Nutrition and Consumer Services.

Related
June 25, 2019
April 9, 2018
April 3, 2013
November 7, 2012
Most Popular