USDA: Half those eligible for the food assistance program WIC aren’t using it

Only about half of the 12 million people who were eligible for the food assistance program commonly known as WIC took part, according to a new study from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The report also found participation in states like Missouri, Kansas and Illinois for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children is largely underutilized and significantly lower than the national average.

“This report is for 2021, but the information in it is relatively consistent with what we had seen in some of the earlier years prior,” said Stacy Dean, the deputy undersecretary for the USDA’s Food, Nutrition and Consumer Services.