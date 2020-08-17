USPS to remove high-volume mail processors

The U.S. Postal Service announced that it plans to remove high-volume mail-processing machines in hundreds of locations sparking fears that it could reduce the ability to process mail during the elections.

“Look at it this way: Your local grocery store was forced to cut [a third] of its cash-out lines, but management expected the same productivity, quality and speed for the customer,” said a worker at the Buffalo, Iowa USPS distribution facility in an interview with Vice. “It’s just never going to happen.”

President Donald J. Trump has vocally attacked voting by mail in recent weeks, claiming that the practice leads to mass fraud. He also openly stated on Thursday that he’s starving the USPS of money to make it harder to process an expected surge of mail-in ballots, which he worries could cost him the election.