Vacant house destroyed by fire

Fire officials have not determined what caused a fire that destroyed a vacant house on the city’s edge Sunday evening.
Iola firefighters were called to the fire at 1371 1300 St. at 6:36 p.m., according to Iola Fire Lt. Michael Burnett.
“The call came in as a grass fire, threatening a structure. Law enforcement arrived and said the structure was involved,” Burnett said.
He was the first firefighter on the scene, after law enforcement officers. When he arrived, the front of the house was engulfed.
“With a wood frame structure like that, it doesn’t take long,” he said.
The house was described as an older, three-story structure. It could not be saved, so firefighters turned their attention to preventing flames from spreading to the surrounding area.
The fire continued to smolder into Monday morning.
The temperature reached 101 degrees on Sunday, which makes firefighting even more dangerous.
“Our biggest concern is the health of our firefighters, to make sure they don’t get overheated,” Burnett said.
Crews from the Allen County volunteer fire department and LaHarpe arrived, mostly to provide enough manpower to allow firefighters to take frequent breaks.
“They gave us enough people to switch out and keep them cooled off. It’s important to stay hydrated.”
County records indicate the owner is Dennis McMurray.
