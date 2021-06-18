Vaccination efforts get $900K boost

TOPEKA — Community health care providers across Kansas will soon receive $900,000 in state grant funds to help with local COVID-19 vaccination efforts, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Tuesday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment will dispense a 3-year grant of $450,000 to both the Kansas Association of Family Physicians and the Kansas Association of Pediatricians, for a total of $900,000 to be distributed to primary care providers. These funds will go toward hiring staff to serve as a liaison to KDHE and help with vaccine advocacy and administration.

The liaison officer would be tasked with encouraging primary care providers to get their patients vaccinated, hosting webinars to share best practices and provide a customer service role for providers looking to order vaccines.