Vaccine clinic targets 75+

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic for those age 75 and older is planned to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Riverside Park Community Building.
This is the second public clinic for Allen County residents. The first one, at the same time and place last week, gave 300 doses of the vaccine.
Thrive Allen County is again offering free transportation to those in need. Call 620-365-8128 to schedule a ride.
The clinic will end at 3 p.m. or when the vaccine runs out.
If the vaccine runs out for this group, another clinic will be scheduled when more is available.
Those who are interested in attending should arrive no earlier than a half hour before the clinic begins.
It will speed the process if you complete paperwork ahead of time. Forms can be downloaded at sekmchd.com or pick one up at Allen County Health Department, Iola Recreation Department, G&W Iola, Allen County Courthouse, or Iola Public Library.
Masks are required.
Wear short sleeves under layers of clothing to keep warm.
Bring proof of age and proof of county residence.
You must be available for the second dose at the same time and location on March 25.
You cannot take the COVID vaccine if you had any other vaccine within the past 14 days, such as for flu or shingles. You also cannot take it if you are in isolation or quarantine, or received Bamlivinimab as treatment for COVID-19 within the last 90 days
If the vaccine clinic has to be cancelled due to inclement weather or lack of vaccine, the cancellation will be reported on the radio, our Facebook page and website: www.sekmchd.com