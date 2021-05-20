Vaccine for teens arriving here soon

Teenagers and children as young as 12 soon will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Allen County, but only at one local clinic, the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas, and only by appointment.

That’s because ultra-cold freezers are necessary to store the Pfizer vaccine — the only vaccine approved for children and teens — and are not available locally, requiring a workaround.

None of the local pharmacies or clinics have the required cold storage capacity, representatives said when contacted by the Register. That includes the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Departments, Iola Pharmacy and Walmart, who continue to provide the Moderna and/or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.