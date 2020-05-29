Verdigris River bridge repairs begin soon

Crews will begin repairs Monday on a U.S. 54 bridge spanning the Verdigris River.
One section of the bridge is in need of repair, according to a Kansas Department of Transportation news release.
The bridge is west of the Greenwood-Woodson county line. The work zone will remain open to two-way traffic, with a reduced speed limit.
