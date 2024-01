Next week, area veterans can learn more about a new health clinic coming to Iola. They’ll also have a chance to apply for VA health care or claims at the event.

The Veterans Administration is offering community meetings to answer questions about the opening of a VA clinic at 1408 East St. The clinic will open later this spring.

In Iola, the meeting is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Dr. John Silas Bass North Community Center, 505 N. Buckeye St.