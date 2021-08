Military veterans and their families are invited to come to the LaHarpe VFW Post today to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan or other issues.

The VFW will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for veterans to come and talk about their thoughts and feelings regarding Afghanistan, learn about the Veterans Administration program, or talk about any other issues, Terese Yetzbacher, service officer, said.

The event is organized in response to the current crisis in Afghanistan.