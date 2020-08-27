Vice President Mike Pence touts ‘law and order’ at RNC

WASHINGTON — Mike Pence emerged from President Donald Trump’s long shadow Wednesday night to accept the nomination for vice president, delivering a revisionist case for their management of the coronavirus pandemic and offering unwavering support for law enforcement amid growing protests over the police shooting of another unarmed Black man.

The rising calls for racial justice and an end to police abuses prompted the cancellation of professional basketball and baseball games and formed a chaotic backdrop to the third night of the Republican National Convention, which took place as a monstrous hurricane roared toward the Gulf Coast, threatening widespread devastation.

Speaking from historic Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Pence elided over the multiple crises convulsing the country, offering gauzy claims of success and criticizing Democrats for a convention last week that focused on the grim realities of a virus that has killed more than 180,000 Americans and put millions out of work in the last six months.