Virus takes toll on KS healthcare workers

“It’s this helpless, worthless feeling that you’re doing everything you can do and this patient is still not thriving,” one nurse said. “It’s like endlessly treading water with no land in sight.”

January 27, 2021 - 9:31 AM

Sometimes, Becky Angell doesn’t even realize she’s started crying.

She’s been a nurse for seven years, and worked in an intensive care unit in Olathe for the past two. She loves her job and is used to seeing people die.

But the past months of caring for one desperately ill COVID-19 patient after another have left her overwhelmed and in tears at the dinner table and on the drive home from work.

