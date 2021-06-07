Voting rights groups sue Kansas

TOPEKA — A pair of nonprofit organizations working to encourage voting by mail Wednesday filed a lawsuit to block enforcement of a new Kansas law banning out-of-state entities from sending advance mail ballot applications to voters in the state.

VoteAmerica and the Voter Participation Center, which are represented in U.S. District Court by the Campaign Legal Center, asserted the reforms in Kansas restricted political speech and activity in violation of the First and Fourteenth Amendments and conflicted with the commerce clause.

Kansas lawmakers criminalized mailing of advance mail ballot applications that were personalized with the voter’s name, address and other information — even if the prospective voter provided the information and requested an application.