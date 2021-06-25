VP Harris visits US-Mexico border

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday she was “glad to be here” on her first trip to the U.S.-Mexico border as leader of the Biden administration’s response to a migration spike that’s drawn fire from Republicans and made fellow Democrats uncomfortable.

“It was always the plan to come here, and I think we’re gonna have a good productive day,” Harris said after arriving into El Paso.

Harris met with five young girls, ages 9-16, who had been held at a Customs and Border Protection processing center after crossing the border, the White House said. She also spoke with agents about how they were using technology to streamline intake for migrants.