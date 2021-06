Another 2.84 inches of rain fell Monday, for a total of 10.16 inches since Friday. Rivers and creeks were swollen, with water running over many streets and roads throughout the county.

The Neosho River. Big Square Media

The Neosho River. Big Square Media

Local youth stop to watch water flowing under a bridge at Breckenridge and Buckeye streets. From left, Stephanie Fees, Matheu Drago, Faith Warden, Kaydance Frame and Braeden Frame. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Small Creek. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register