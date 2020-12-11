What’s Kansas’ COVID vaccination plan?

WICHITA, Kansas — The first of potentially several COVID-19 vaccines could get emergency approval by the end of the week.

But that major milestone is just the beginning of the work for local and state health departments in Kansas that will have to get the pandemic-stalling shots to people — and decide who gets it first, when and how.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said trucks full of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine will ship this week to the five ultra-cold storage locations, including at the University of Kansas Health System hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.