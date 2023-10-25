Whitaker proud of USD 258

For Sandy Whitaker, her reasons to file for reelection to Humboldt’s USD 258 school board are simple enough. “I love kids. I love helping kids,” she said with a smile. “I love children, animals, and older people. And I’m starting to love myself more and more.”

Good-natured and quick to laugh, Whitaker has been on the board “for about forever. If this isn’t my 19th year, it’s my 20th.” Whitaker, who just turned 60, is a real estate agent for Wagon Wheel Agency in Chanute, but most of her time is spent caring for several hundred cattle. In fact, she arrived at the interview with her arm in a brace; she had broken her wrist in a side-by-side accident the week before out in a pasture. It didn’t even stop her from missing that night’s board meeting.

“I live east of Humboldt, out in the country. It’s actually a Savonburg address. In the middle of nowhere, which I love,” she said. She has two adult children, Andrew and Angela, who work for Whitaker Aggregates. Angela’s two children are now school-age and enrolled in USD 258. “With my grandkids, I have skin in the game again,” said Whitaker. “Both of my kids graduated from Humboldt, so I went a lot of years without having kids in the school system. But now it’s a lot of fun.”