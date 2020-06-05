White House drops COVID-19 coverage

The White House’s coronavirus task force has all but vanished from public view as President Donald Trump pushes Americans to put the outbreak behind them and resume normal social and economic life.

The task force was once a staple of Trump’s response to the pandemic. From March 4 until late April, the panel held nearly daily, televised briefings, many headlined by Trump.The last briefing was April 27, when Trump predicted the U.S. would suffer between 60,000 and 70,000 deaths from the outbreak. More than 107,000 Americans have died from the virus.

In Kansas, there are 10,393 confirmed cases and 232 deaths.