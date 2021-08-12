 | Thu, Aug 12, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Whoa, Big Boy

By

News

August 12, 2021 - 9:53 AM

Crowds in Moran are delighted as the famed Union Pacific 4014 Big Boy pulls into town Wednesday afternoon as part of a 10-state tour. The massive steam locomotive was built in the 1940s to carry equipment during World War II. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Crowds in Moran were delighted as the famed Union Pacific 4014 Big Boy pulled into town Wednesday afternoon as part of a 10-state tour. The massive steam locomotive was built in the 1940s to carry equipment during World War II.

Crowds in Moran are delighted as the famed Union Pacific 4014 Big Boy pulls into town Wednesday afternoon as part of a 10-state tour. The massive steam locomotive was built in the 1940s to carry equipment during World War II. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register
Crowds in Moran are delighted as the famed Union Pacific 4014 Big Boy pulls into town Wednesday afternoon as part of a 10-state tour. The massive steam locomotive was built in the 1940s to carry equipment during World War II. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register
Crowds in Moran are delighted as the famed Union Pacific 4014 Big Boy pulls into town Wednesday afternoon as part of a 10-state tour. The massive steam locomotive was built in the 1940s to carry equipment during World War II. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register
Crowds in Moran are delighted as the famed Union Pacific 4014 Big Boy pulls into town Wednesday afternoon as part of a 10-state tour. The massive steam locomotive was built in the 1940s to carry equipment during World War II. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register
Crowds in Moran are delighted as the famed Union Pacific 4014 Big Boy pulls into town Wednesday afternoon as part of a 10-state tour. The massive steam locomotive was built in the 1940s to carry equipment during World War II. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register
Crowds in Moran are delighted as the famed Union Pacific 4014 Big Boy pulls into town Wednesday afternoon as part of a 10-state tour. The massive steam locomotive was built in the 1940s to carry equipment during World War II. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register
Crowds in Moran are delighted as the famed Union Pacific 4014 Big Boy pulls into town Wednesday afternoon as part of a 10-state tour. The massive steam locomotive was built in the 1940s to carry equipment during World War II. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register
Crowds in Moran are delighted as the famed Union Pacific 4014 Big Boy pulls into town Wednesday afternoon as part of a 10-state tour. The massive steam locomotive was built in the 1940s to carry equipment during World War II. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register
Crowds in Moran are delighted as the famed Union Pacific 4014 Big Boy pulls into town Wednesday afternoon as part of a 10-state tour. The massive steam locomotive was built in the 1940s to carry equipment during World War II. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register
Crowds in Moran are delighted as the famed Union Pacific 4014 Big Boy pulls into town Wednesday afternoon as part of a 10-state tour. The massive steam locomotive was built in the 1940s to carry equipment during World War II. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register
Crowds in Moran are delighted as the famed Union Pacific 4014 Big Boy pulls into town Wednesday afternoon as part of a 10-state tour. The massive steam locomotive was built in the 1940s to carry equipment during World War II. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register
11 photos
Related
August 10, 2021
November 18, 2019
May 31, 2012
June 6, 2011
Most Popular