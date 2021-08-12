Whoa, Big Boy

Crowds in Moran were delighted as the famed Union Pacific 4014 Big Boy pulled into town Wednesday afternoon as part of a 10-state tour. The massive steam locomotive was built in the 1940s to carry equipment during World War II.
Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register
