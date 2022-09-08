Whodunit a hoot: Follow the ‘Clue’ to a murder mystery

Leave it to the Iola Community Theatre troupe to expand upon the simple “whodunit” genre in absurdly hilarious fashion.
After all, there’s also “wheredunit” and “howdunit” questions to be answered.
Such is the theme for this weekend’s production of “Clue” a dark comedy based on the popular board game and subsequent cult classic movie of the same name.
And, much as a game night with friends and family, this ensemble brings laughs and surprises from start to finish.
Under the guidance of ICT stage veteran and first-time director Hayley Derryberry, “Clue” runs Friday and Saturday nights at 7 o’clock and at 2 p.m. Sunday on the Bowlus Fine Arts Center stage. Adult tickets sell for $10 apiece, students for $5, and are available via iolacommunitytheatre.org or at the door.
The setting, a mansion sometime in the early 1950s, provides the backdrop for this prerequisite dark and stormy night.
A cadre of guests has been invited to Boddy Manor for dinner — and a game.
As they enter, each is given a pseudonym, which should sound quite familiar to those who have played the board game — Col. Mustard, Miss Peacock, Professor Plum, etc.
It’s up to Wadsworth the Butler, the superb Nic Olson, to help explain why these seemingly random dinner guests have been selected.
See, they’ve all been the subject of blackmail from the same person: the aforementioned Mr. Boddy.
As one might suspect, the evening quickly takes a left turn. I mean, what fun is a murder mystery without a good old-fashioned murder?
And what follows is a rapid-paced, uproarious series of events as each of the characters tries to uncover who had the motive (spoiler alert: they all do), the means (here’s where it gets a little tricker) and the opportunity (and that’s where the fun begins.)
THE ENSEMBLE cast features a delectable motley crew of characters.
River Hess is brilliant as Col. Mustard, a Washington, D.C., insider who would just as soon keep his insider past secret from the others. He’s a bit of an eccentric, often flustered, and always spot-on hilarious.
Speaking of hilarious, Judd Wiltse shines as the lecherous Professor Plum, a disgraced psychiatrist who takes a job with the government after losing his medical license for doing “what male doctors aren’t supposed to do with their lady patients.”
And there’s Paige Olson, the glamorous (and a wee bit feisty) Miss Scarlett, the lone guest who fully acknowledges why she’s being blackmailed. She runs a profitable, but frowned upon, escort service, again in Washington, D.C. (Notice the connection yet?)
Three ICT newcomers also are part of the central troupe. Here’s hoping they stick around.
Morgan Lea is top-notch as Miss White, who remains under a cloud of suspicion after not one, but two, of her former husbands have died under mysterious circumstances. (One was decapitated; the other an illusionist who disappeared — and just never came back.) “He wasn’t a very good illusionist,” she explains.
Mike Marsh lets his acting chops show as the easily spooked Mr. Green. His crime? He’s a disloyal Republican who declined to vote for Eisenhower in the previous election. (He’d rather out himself as a homosexual than a GOP imposter.)
And Candice Grundy gives a virtuoso portrayal of the puritanical, yet albeit quirky, Mrs. Peacock, wife of a prominent senator who may or may not have conspired with the missus in a massive bribery scheme.
Tying it all together is the incomparable Nic Olson as Wadsworth, the butler.
He’s quick with a quip, and long with the snark, and keeps the other actors on their toes.
Without spoiling too much, Olson provides a breathtakingly outrageous synopsis of the play as it reaches its thrilling climax.
THE SUPPORTING characters are every bit the equal to the headliners in their all-too-brief time on stage.
Newcomer Paul Porter enters in grand fashion as Mr. Boddy, exuding the appearance of a melodrama villain, even as he tries to explain that perhaps he’s not the source of the guests’ displeasure.
Katie Jo Knoblich sparkles as Yvette, a housemaid who offers just the right mix of humor and mystery. Alison Fees serves up a helping of laugh-out-loud hijinks as the cook.
Jacob Cooper, as an unexpected cop, Ben Olson, as a stranded motorist, and Cody Easley get their turns to lead the audience into a laugh or three. And look for a delightful cameo from Cara Porter and Chelsea Lea Hawley, who make a memorable appearance late in the production as a singing telegram.
IT WOULD be foolhardy to sing the production’s praises without mentioning the musical accompaniment of Roberta Wilkes on piano, who gives a virtuoso performance as she sets the pitch-perfect tone from scene to scene.
Keeping the production humming along is Derryberry, who has striven to make the 90-minute production run seamlessly, without an intermission. It’s a sight to behold as the production moves from room to room in a moment’s notice.
The Register is loath to give away spoilers from dramatic productions, and we’re not about to start now, particularly when it comes to mystery.
But we can make one prediction. By the end of the show, it will be you, at the Bowlus, with a smile on your face.
