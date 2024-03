The Wichita school board will vote Monday on a plan that would close six schools — Hadley and Jardine middle schools, and Clark, Cleaveland, Park and Payne elementaries.

The move would require about 2,200 students to attend new schools in August. Employees from the vacated schools would have to find jobs elsewhere in the district.

The district wants to close schools to help reduce a roughly $40 million dollar budget deficit.