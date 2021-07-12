Widow swindled via romance

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A South Carolina woman who admitted to helping swindle an elderly Wichita-area widow out of more than half a million dollars in a romance scam is due to be sentenced Monday in Sedgwick County District Court.

Kathy Heistand, 68, pleaded guilty in May to the mistreatment of an elder person and theft.

An arrest affidavit said a 74-year-old recently widowed Kansas woman was contacted on Facebook in 2020 by someone who said his name was Victor Patrick and claimed to be a man working on an oil rig in the Gulf of Texas. The two developed an online romance, The Wichita Eagle reported.