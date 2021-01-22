Wildcats plan ‘Roaring’ fun

Marmaton Valley High School will celebrate “The Roaring 20s” with their 2021 Winter Courtwarming ceremony Friday. The Queen will be crowned at 5:15 p.m., prior to Marmaton Valley’s home basketball games against St. Paul. The ceremony will be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person. Queen candidates are, from left, Austyn Stewart, Allyson Benjamin, Katelynn Morgan and Mykayla Ard.