Wind farm donates funds for food support

"EDP Renewables, parent company of the Prairie Queen Wind Farm north of Moran, recently donated $5,000 to the Moran PRIDE/Thrive group to support the Moran Food Distribution program."

July 20, 2020 - 9:41 AM

MORAN — EDP Renewables, parent company of the Prairie Queen Wind Farm north of Moran, recently donated $5,000 to the Moran PRIDE/Thrive group to support the Moran Food Distribution program.

Kevin Cook, site operations manager for the wind farm, assisted PRIDE/Thrive member Larry Manes with the direct grant application.

Needs have grown for the food distribution program because of increased demand, with fewer donations, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

