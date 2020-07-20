Wind farm donates funds for food support

MORAN — EDP Renewables, parent company of the Prairie Queen Wind Farm north of Moran, recently donated $5,000 to the Moran PRIDE/Thrive group to support the Moran Food Distribution program.
Kevin Cook, site operations manager for the wind farm, assisted PRIDE/Thrive member Larry Manes with the direct grant application.
Needs have grown for the food distribution program because of increased demand, with fewer donations, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
