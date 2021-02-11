Winter refresh

Volunteers with LaHarpe PRIDE and Iola’s Wesley United Methodist Church braved frigid temperatures to distribute boxes of free food Wednesday morning, as part of a giveway from the United States Department of Agriculture. The boxes included meat, fruit, vegetables and a carton of milk. Between the two events, volunteers distributed 900 boxes.
