Winter refresh

Volunteers with LaHarpe PRIDE and Iola’s Wesley United Methodist Church braved frigid temperatures to distribute boxes of free food Wednesday morning, as part of a giveway from the United States Department of Agriculture. The boxes included meat, fruit, vegetables and a carton of milk. Between the two events, volunteers distributed 900 boxes.

Volunteers with Iola’s Wesley United Methodist Church braved frigid temperatures to distribute boxes of free food Wednesday morning, as part of a giveway from the United States Department of Agriculture. The boxes included meat, fruit, vegetables and a carton of milk. Between the two events, volunteers distributed 900 boxes. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register