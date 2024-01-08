 | Mon, Jan 08, 2024
Winter storm bears down on Midwest

The National Weather Service says the storm has the potential to bring 8 to 12 inches of snow Monday and Tuesday to a broad area.

January 8, 2024 - 3:03 PM

A snow plow clears a roadway. The winter storm on Monday was expected to dump as much as a foot of snow across the Midwest. Photo by PIXABAY

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A “highly impactful” winter storm was expected to dump as much as a foot of snow Monday across the country’s midsection, where blizzard and winter storm warnings are in effect.

The storm has the potential to bring 8 to 12 inches of snow to a broad area stretching from southeastern Colorado and western Kansas, through eastern Nebraska, large parts of Iowa, northern Missouri and northwestern Illinois, up toward the upper peninsula of Michigan, said Bob Oravec, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland.

“So a very, very highly impactful event coming forward,” Oravec said.

