Woman charged in teen’s death

COFFEYVILLE — A Topeka woman has been arrested in connection with a March 13 shooting in Coffeyville that claimed the life of a Chanute teenager.

Makinzy Mary Alice Steeves

The Montgomery County Chronicle reported Monday that Makinzy Mary Alice Steeves, 20, of Topeka, was arrested in Coffeyville Thursday. Steeves was charged by the Montgomery County Attorney with several criminal counts related to the March 13 shooting that led to the death of Nasha Gregory, 15, of Chanute.

Steeves is charged with one count of aggravated endangerment of a child; one count of contributing to a child’s misconduct with purchase or consumption of an alcohol beverage for a minor; and one count of interference with law enforcement by falsely reporting a crime.