Local and state authorities are investigating a woman’s death, discovered during a fire at her home Thursday afternoon.

The body of Nancy “Kate” Newkirk, age 64, was found as Iola firefighters battled a blaze at her home at 621 N. Sycamore St. The house was destroyed. No one else lived at the home.

The fire was reported a little after noon, and the person who reported the fire said someone was still inside the structure.