Juan Carlos Mendez-Alvarado died of natural causes while working at the new elementary school construction site, Iola Police Chief Jared Warner said.

Mendez-Alvarado’s body was found the afternoon of Jan. 31 in a portable restroom at the school construction site off North Kentucky Street after coworkers realized he had been missing that afternoon.

Preliminary autopsy reports indicate Mendez-Alvarado died of an aneurysm, Warner said.