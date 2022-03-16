 | Wed, Mar 16, 2022
Menu Search Log in

3 charged by Russia for ‘false information’

Russian lawl enforcement announced three criminal cases against people posting about the war in Ukraine.

By

World News

March 16, 2022 - 3:43 PM

Russian law enforcement has announced the first known criminal cases against people posting what is deemed to be “false information” about the war in Ukraine.

The Investigative Committee, a law enforcement agency, listed three suspects, including Veronika Belotserkovskaya, who is a Russian-language cookbook author and popular blogger living abroad.

It said Belotserkovskaya made posts on Instagram containing “deliberately false information about the use of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to destroy cities and the civilian population of Ukraine, including children.”

Related
March 13, 2022
March 5, 2022
March 3, 2022
February 27, 2022
Most Popular