 | Thu, Jun 09, 2022
3 sentenced to death for fighting on Ukraine’s side

Two British citizens and a Moroccan were sentenced to death for fighting on behalf of Ukraine. The punishment was handed down by the country's pro-Moscow rebels in the unrecognized Donetsk People's Republic.

June 9, 2022 - 2:45 PM

Ukrainian troops drive along a road on June 8, 2022 near Sloviansk, Ukraine. (Scott Olson/Getty Images/TNS)

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Two British citizens and a Moroccan were sentenced to death Thursday for fighting on Ukraine’s side, in a punishment handed down by the country’s pro-Moscow rebels.

A court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic found the three men guilty of working toward a violent overthrow of power, an offense punishable by death in the unrecognized eastern republic. They were also convicted of mercenary activities and terrorism.

Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti reported that the three — Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Saaudun Brahim — are set to face a firing squad. They have a month to appeal.

