 | Wed, Mar 09, 2022
Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital

A Russian airstrike wounded at least 17 people at a maternity hospital in the port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said.

March 9, 2022 - 3:50 PM

Oksana Romaschuk, 43, puts her hands in prayer, moments before she and her family crammed into getaway cars to escape the fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces drawing closer to Irpin, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian airstrike devastated a maternity hospital Wednesday in the besieged port city of Mariupol and wounded at least 17 people, Ukrainian officials said, amid growing warnings from the West that Moscow’s invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn.

The ground shook more than a mile away when the Mariupol complex was hit by a series of blasts that blew out windows and ripped away much of the front of one building. Police and soldiers rushed to scene to evacuate victims, carrying out a heavily pregnant and bleeding woman on a stretcher.

Another woman wailed as she clutched her child. In the courtyard, mangled cars burned, and a blast crater extended at least two stories deep.

