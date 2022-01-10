 | Mon, Jan 10, 2022
Analysis: US and Russia aren’t likely to reach agreement on Ukraine

Russia has been building up troops on the Ukraine border in recent weeks. The U.S. is concerned but struggles to build unity among America's allies on how to defend Kyiv.

By

World News

January 10, 2022 - 8:51 AM

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says it has been hard to unify allies on how to defend against Ukraine against Russia's aggression. Photo by (Hector Vivas/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. and Russia open high-stake talks on the fate of Ukraine today but prospects for a resolution — or any agreement — are dim, diplomats say.

Moscow and Washington are worlds apart on whether Ukraine should be embraced by the West or cast its lot with Vladimir Putin’s Russia. And U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has had to struggle to build unity among America’s allies on how to defend Kyiv from an increasingly aggressive Russia.

“It’s very hard to make actual progress” with Russia “in an atmosphere of escalation and threat with a gun pointed to Ukraine’s head,” Blinken said ahead of the talks.

