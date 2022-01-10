Analysis: US and Russia aren’t likely to reach agreement on Ukraine

WASHINGTON — The U.S. and Russia open high-stake talks on the fate of Ukraine today but prospects for a resolution — or any agreement — are dim, diplomats say.

Moscow and Washington are worlds apart on whether Ukraine should be embraced by the West or cast its lot with Vladimir Putin’s Russia. And U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has had to struggle to build unity among America’s allies on how to defend Kyiv from an increasingly aggressive Russia.

“It’s very hard to make actual progress” with Russia “in an atmosphere of escalation and threat with a gun pointed to Ukraine’s head,” Blinken said ahead of the talks.