Argentinians appear enthralled with ‘anarcho capitalist’

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s firebrand populist presidential candidate Javier Milei, the front-runner to win the election later this month, is coming under fire from his rivals who blame him for a sharp depreciation of the local currency in the parallel market.

Milei has continued to tout his controversial plan for dollarization of the South American country’s economy. With less than two weeks before the Oct. 22 presidential election, the Argentine peso has sharply depreciated over the past week.

The so-called blue rate, as the informal exchange rate is known, closed at around 1,025 pesos to the U.S. dollar Tuesday, a sharp increase from 880 pesos on Friday. The rate was at 605 pesos per dollar before the upstart Milei rocked Argentina’s political landscape by unexpectedly emerging as the top vote-getter in the country’s national primaries on Aug. 13.