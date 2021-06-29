 | Tue, Jun 29, 2021
Astronomers see black hole swallow neutron star

For the first time, astronomers witnessed a black hole swallow a neutron star in a split-second gulp. Ten days later, they saw it again.

June 29, 2021

Talk about a heavy snack. For the first time, astronomers have witnessed a black hole swallowing a neutron star, the most dense object in the universe — all in a split-second gulp.

Ten days later they saw the same thing, on the other side of the universe. In both cases, a neutron star — a teaspoon of which would weigh a billion tons — orbits ever closer to that ultimate point of no return, a black hole, until they finally crash together and the neutron star is gone in a gobble. 

Astronomers witnessed the last 500 orbits before the neutron stars were swallowed, a process that took far less than a minute and briefly generated as much energy as all the visible light in the observable universe.

