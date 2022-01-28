 | Fri, Jan 28, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Austin says Putin has full range of options in Ukraine

Vladimir has a number of military actions when it comes to Russia's troop buildup along Ukraine's border, the U.S. said Friday.

By

World News

January 28, 2022 - 2:41 PM

Ukrainian volunteers train with the Kyiv Territorial Defence unit in a forest on Jan. 22, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Across Ukraine, thousands of civilians are participating in such groups to receive basic combat training and, in time of war, would be under direct command of the Ukrainian military. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Friday the buildup of Russian forces along Ukraine’s border has reached the point where President Vladimir Putin now has a complete range of military options, including actions short of a full-scale invasion.

“While we don’t believe that President Putin has made a final decision to use these forces against Ukraine, he clearly now has the capability,” Austin told a Pentagon news conference.

In Moscow, the Kremlin said Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron that the West has failed to take Russian security concerns into account, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a radio interviewer that Russia doesn’t want war but sees no room for compromise on its demands.

Related
January 10, 2022
December 21, 2021
December 8, 2021
December 4, 2021
Most Popular