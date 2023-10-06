 | Fri, Oct 06, 2023
Bears captured at factory

Three bears snuck inside a factory in northern Japan. They were captured and killed. Bears are a growing problem in the country.

October 6, 2023

TOKYO (AP) — Three bears that snuck into a tatami mat factory in northern Japan and were holed up inside for nearly a day have been captured and killed, according to town officials and media reports.

A patrolling official spotted the bears, believed to be a parent and two cubs, as they walked into the factory on Wednesday morning in Misato, a town in Akita prefecture, where there’s been a growing number of reported bear attacks in or near residential areas.

An owner of the factory said he saw the bears walking outside but never thought they would come inside.

