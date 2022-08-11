Beirut bank standoff ends with arrest

BEIRUT (AP) — A hostage standoff in which a gunman demanded a Beirut bank let him withdraw his trapped savings so that he could pay his father’s medical bills ended seven hours later with the man’s surrender Thursday. No injuries were reported.

Authorities said Bassam al-Sheikh Hussein, a 42-year-old food-delivery driver, entered the bank with a shotgun and a canister of gasoline, fired three warning shots and locked himself in with up to 10 hostages, threatening to set himself on fire unless he was allowed to take out his money.

After hours of negotiations, he accepted an offer from the bank to receive part of his savings, according to local media and a depositors group that took part in the talks. He then released his hostages, and police whisked him away as he walked out of the bank.