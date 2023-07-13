 | Thu, Jul 13, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Biden: NATO ‘more united than ever’

President Biden said the NATO alliancce is "more united than ever" following this week's conference. He also pledged the United States will remain committed to NATO, despite murmurs from his political opponents that Americans should reject the group.

By

World News

July 13, 2023 - 2:07 PM

Left to right, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, U.S. President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, pose for a group photo following a G7 declaration of joint support for Ukraine on July 12, 2023, in Vilnius, Lithuania. Photo by Paul Ellis/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

HELSINKI (AP) — President Joe Biden said he and other NATO leaders showed the world that the military alliance emerged “more united than ever” this week as he on Thursday capped a European trip meant to demonstrate the force of the international coalition against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The allies “understand that this fight is not only a fight for the future of Ukraine,” Biden said, noting that it’s also about sovereignty, security and freedom throughout eastern Europe and the world. Though Ukraine’s demand for an explicit path to NATO membership remained elusive, Biden emphasized that agreements with other countries in the alliance would support Kyiv’s long-term security even without its entry into NATO.

At a news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, Biden pledged that the United States’ commitment to NATO would not waver, despite tumultuous domestic politics underscored by a potential return of Donald Trump to the White House, as well as a growing sense of isolationism in the Republican Party.

Related
February 21, 2022
January 20, 2022
January 10, 2022
December 21, 2021
Most Popular