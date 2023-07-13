Biden: NATO ‘more united than ever’

HELSINKI (AP) — President Joe Biden said he and other NATO leaders showed the world that the military alliance emerged “more united than ever” this week as he on Thursday capped a European trip meant to demonstrate the force of the international coalition against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The allies “understand that this fight is not only a fight for the future of Ukraine,” Biden said, noting that it’s also about sovereignty, security and freedom throughout eastern Europe and the world. Though Ukraine’s demand for an explicit path to NATO membership remained elusive, Biden emphasized that agreements with other countries in the alliance would support Kyiv’s long-term security even without its entry into NATO.

At a news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, Biden pledged that the United States’ commitment to NATO would not waver, despite tumultuous domestic politics underscored by a potential return of Donald Trump to the White House, as well as a growing sense of isolationism in the Republican Party.