 | Tue, Nov 14, 2023
Biden’s goal: Get relationship with China on ‘normal course’

President Joe Biden plans to meet with China's Xi Jinping in an attempt to try to get U.S.-Chinese communication on more stable ground.

By

World News

November 14, 2023 - 1:57 PM

President Joe Biden boards Air Force One for a trip to San Francisco to attend the APEC summit, Tuesday, Nov. 14, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Photo by (AP PHOTO/EVAN VUCCI)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — President Joe Biden said on the eve of his much-anticipated meeting with China’s Xi Jinping that his goal for the talks is simply to try to get U.S.-Chinese communications back on stable ground after a tumultuous year.

Biden said Tuesday shortly before departing for San Francisco to meet Xi and attend this year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum that the nations must get “on a normal course corresponding” once again even as they have sharp differences on no shortage of issues.

“Being able to pick up the phone and talk to one another if there’s a crisis. Being able to make sure our militaries still have contact with one another,” Biden told reporters at the White House. “We’re not trying to decouple from China, but what we’re trying to do is change the relationship for the better.”

