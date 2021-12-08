 | Thu, Dec 09, 2021
Biden urges Putin toward diplomacy, not war, with Ukraine

President Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin met virtually to discuss Russian forces at the Ukraine border.



World News

December 8, 2021 - 9:19 AM

U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands as they arrive for a U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva on June 16, 2021. (Saul Loeb/Pool/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — President Biden warned Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during a videoconference Tuesday that invading Ukraine would result in stiff economic sanctions from the U.S. and several European allies.

The virtual meeting, the second time the two leaders have held direct talks since their June summit in Geneva, arose after Putin mobilized about 100,000 Russian forces on the country’s border with Ukraine, sparking new fears about an invasion.

“President Biden voiced the deep concerns of the United States and our European Allies about Russia’s escalation of forces surrounding Ukraine and made clear that the U.S. and our Allies would respond with strong economic and other measures in the event of military escalation,” according to a readout of the call released by the White House after the conference.

