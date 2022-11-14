Biden, Xi clash, seek to ‘manage differences’

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden objected to China’s “coercive and increasingly aggressive actions” toward Taiwan during the first in-person meeting of his presidency with Xi Jinping, as the two superpower leaders on Monday aimed to “manage” their differences in the competition for global influence.

The nearly three-hour meeting was the highlight of Biden’s weeklong, round-the-world trip to Asia, and came at a critical juncture for the two countries amid increasing economic and security tensions.

Speaking at a news conference afterward, Biden said that when it comes to China, the U.S. would “compete vigorously, but I’m not looking for conflict.”