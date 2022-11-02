 | Wed, Nov 02, 2022
Bolsinaro supporters seek to undo election

The protests came amid international recognition of da Silva’s victory and a recommendation from the Brazilian Supreme Court that Bolsonaro accept the results of Sunday’s election.

November 2, 2022 - 4:11 PM

Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro, mainly truck drivers, set a barrier on fire during a blockade on the Via Dutra BR-116 highway. (MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Thousands of President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters called on the military Wednesday to keep the far-right leader in power, even as his administration signaled a willingess to hand over the reins to leftist rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The president’s defenders gathered in the rain outside the Eastern Military Command in Rio de Janeiro, one of the army’s eight regional headquarters, many of them raising clenched fists in the air as they brandished Brazil’s green-yellow-and-blue flags and sang the national anthem. Some chanted, “Armed forces, save Brazil!” and “United, the people will never be defeated!”

Meanwhile, truck drivers who for days have maintained roadblocks across the country to protest Bolsonaro’s defeat were still out in force, despite a Supreme Court order to dismantle them.

