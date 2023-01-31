 | Tue, Jan 31, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Brazil’s Bolsonaro applies for 6-month US visitor’s visa

The former president faces several probes upon his return home, including his role in an attack on Brazil's capital in early January organized by his supporters.

By

World News

January 31, 2023 - 4:46 PM

Brazil's former president, Jair Bolsonaro, on May 7, 2020, in Brasilia, Brazil. (Andressa Anholete/Getty Images/TNS)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has filed a request for a six-month visitor visa to stay in the U.S., indicating he may have no immediate intention of returning home, where legal issues await.

The application was first reported by The Financial Times, citing Bolsonaro’s immigration lawyer, Felipe Alexandre. Contacted by The Associated Press, the lawyer’s firm, AG Immigration, confirmed the report.

Bolsonaro left Brazil for Florida on Dec. 30, two days before the inauguration of his leftist rival, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The ceremony proceeded without incident, but a week later thousands of Bolsonaro’s die-hard supporters stormed the capital and trashed the top government buildings demanding that Lula’s election be overturned.

Related
October 26, 2021
September 24, 2021
September 9, 2021
August 22, 2019
Most Popular